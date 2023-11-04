CDB invests $111 million to end shift system at Grange Hill Primary

WESTERN BUREAU:

TWO MONTHS away from its 100th anniversary, students and administrators at Grange Hill Primary School have welcomed the addition of eight classrooms that will reduce overcrowding and increase teacher-student contact time.

Clayton Smith, principal of the Westmoreland-based institution said they and the wider community are truly grateful for the building, as it enabled moving from the double shift into a whole day system for which they have been longing.

“The community was yearning for this. They actually applauded when they realised that the building started and they were waiting to hear how soon their children would be able to occupy,” Smith said, noting everyone is happy, now that they are able to occupy the building.

“Eight classrooms were not enough to actually take us off the shift system, but we are thankful for that which we have received,” Smith said.

He was speaking late Thursday at the ceremony hosted by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) hand-over of a new block at the school.

According to Smith, in order to complete the move from the double shift system, assistance was sought and received from the business community.

“With some amount of instrumentality, and dedication from staff and myself, help from Couples Negril and other local businesses, we have managed to create five other makeshift areas so that we could begin operating officially as a whole day school in September this year,” he explained.

Smith continued, “Some of the changes we have had to make were not easy ones, but we believe that as we progress, overtime some of the little hiccups will be worked out.”

Reflecting on the benefits of operating one shift for his students and teachers, Smith said whole day school provides the opportunity for greater engagement.

“We are able to keep the children longer at school and in addition to learning, it helps to keep them out of trouble,” an upbeat Smith added.

Morland Wilson, Westmoreland Western’s member of parliament, in whose constituency the Grange Hill community and school is located, also joined the celebration of a whole day school system.

He said the new block will facilitate Grange Hill Primary joining Grange Hill High School in the move away from the shift system.

“To date, this is the biggest infrastructure investment that has taken place under my watch as member of parliament. And I want to thank the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and the Caribbean Development Bank for this massive Investment,” Wilson said.

The first-term MP has also urged stakeholders not to vandalise the investment.

“I would want to send a message to the leadership of this school, to parents and community members, and students that $111 million to put down is a lot of money… please ensure that we maintain it and keep it up to standard,” Wilson said.

The new building is valued at approximately $112 million. It consists of eight classrooms and was constructed by JSIF.

The project, which will benefit some 800 students, was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank through its Basic Needs Trust Fund 9th Cycle.

It is also equipped with an eight-seater sanitation facility, eight water closets, and two stalls for the physically disabled.

