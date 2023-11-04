Child seen being dropped in viral fight now in care of CPFSA

A child who was seen being dropped by a woman during an altercation in a recent viral video has been placed in the care of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

Following a call to locate the child, the toddler was handed over to the agency by a family member on Friday.

The child, an 18-month-old girl, was medically examined and was taken before the court, where she was placed under the care of the CPFSA.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Laurette Adams-Thomas, says that her team worked quickly on the ground to locate the child.

“The video was beyond disturbing,” said Adams-Thomas in a statement today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“She has since received a medical examination and she was brought before the court, where she was deemed to be in need of care and protection and was placed in a residential child care facility under our care,” she continued.

The CPFSA head said the care and protection of children is everyone's responsibility.

"Any of the adults seen in that video could have taken the child away from danger and out of that setting. It is time that we as Jamaicans do more than just be disturbed when we see troubling situations unfolding, it time for us to also act.”

Adams-Thomas also sought to remind and encourage persons to report any form of child abuse using 211, the agency's 24-hour child abuse reporting hotline.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.