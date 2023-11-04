JUTC receives six additional natural gas buses

As the Government continues to make good on its promise to create a more sustainable transport sector, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) continues to receive additional buses to alleviate the strain on public transport.

The buses received utilise compressed natural gas which makes travel safer since they reduce harmful vehicular exhaust gas emissions like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and other suspended particles.

These buses are larger and so are able to seat 50 persons and can accommodate up to 20 standing passengers.

Managing Director of the JUTC, Paul Abrahams, expressed relief with the arrival of the new units as their addition to the existing fleet will help to bolster service to commuters who rely on public transport.

He also expressed solidarity with the vision of being a responsible corporate citizen by adhering to practises that positively impact the environment, society and governance.

There are 14 additional buses scheduled for arrival in December.

