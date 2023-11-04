Man charged over ammunition seizure

Twenty-six-year-old Joel Howell, otherwise called 'Zero', a labourer of Alexander Road in St Andrew, has been charged over the seizure of several rounds of ammunition.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men sitting in a yard.

On seeing the police, Howell started to act in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was approached, a search conducted, and fifteen 9mm cartridges of ammunition were found in his pocket, according to the police.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.