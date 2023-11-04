Old Harbour seeing reduction in murder - Police

Increased operational activities by the Old Harbour police in St Catherine have resulted in a reduction in crime, particularly murder.

Head of the Old Harbour subdivision Deputy Superintendent Mark Harris said the police have using advanced and tactical deployments, among other things, to combat crime.

Regarding murder, he said, as at November 1, the area has recorded 21 homicides, compared to 33 during the corresponding period in 2022.

He said Old Harbour Bay, which figured prominently on crime blotters, accounts for six murders.

Harris indicated that while there was a spike between August and September, the situation was subsequently curtailed.

"The reduction has a direct correlation with the arrest and charge of Sparta Gang member Asfa Carneigie, who remains behind bars," Harris said.

The crime fighter also pointed to the recent fatal shooting of Daniel' Fry Eye' Farhuquason during a confrontation with police.

Harris, who has been leading the area since 2021, said despite the challenges, cops are dedicated to the task of safety and security.

"We have implemented sound traffic and crime management strategies, which have resulted in the arrest of some major players who influences criminal activities. So it is a collaborative effort from all formations," Detective Inspector Carl Morris said.

The successes, the police said, seen so far would have been greater with the support of residents.

It was the overall view of the police that with the upcoming festive season, cops will redouble their efforts to continue the downward trend of crime.

- Rasbert Turner

