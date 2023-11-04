Sat | Nov 4, 2023

Outstanding Jamaicans fêted at Weekly Gleaner Honour Awards

Published:Saturday | November 4, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Dionne Nain (second left), owner of Original Tasty Jerk Restaurant in south London, receives the Weekly Gleaner Honour Award Certificate for successful business from chairman of the judging panel Rudi Page. Looking on are Nain's family members Jade Williams and Alec Lawrence.
Contributed
Dionne Nain (second left), owner of Original Tasty Jerk Restaurant in south London, receives the Weekly Gleaner Honour Award Certificate for successful business from chairman of the judging panel Rudi Page. Looking on are Nain’s family members Jade Williams and Alec Lawrence.
Dr Pearl Jarrett is presented with the Weekly Gleaner Honour Award for Science and Technology from Yvonne Wilks O'Grady, for her work in developing a Sustainable Water Ecosystem, a game-changing water scarcity solution which will assist Jamaica's small farmers.
Contributed
Dr Pearl Jarrett is presented with the Weekly Gleaner Honour Award for Science and Technology from Yvonne Wilks O’Grady, for her work in developing a Sustainable Water Ecosystem, a game-changing water scarcity solution which will assist Jamaica’s small farmers.
Award winner for Entertainment, Junior Giscombe (left) shares his delight with Angelia Christian of the Angel Foundation, George , managing editor Weekly Gleaner, Christine Giscombe (seated left), Paula Perry and Cheri Johnson, at the Honour Awards luncheon.
Contributed
Award winner for Entertainment, Junior Giscombe (left) shares his delight with Angelia Christian of the Angel Foundation, George , managing editor Weekly Gleaner, Christine Giscombe (seated left), Paula Perry and Cheri Johnson, at the Honour Awards luncheon.
Lorina Mayne (left), president of the 50 year-old Balham and Tooting Sports Club, receives the Community Organisation Weekly Gleaner Honour Award from Ms Yvonne Wilks O'Grady, corporate affairs and marketing consultant at RJR/Gleaner Communications Group.
Contributed
Lorina Mayne (left), president of the 50 year-old Balham and Tooting Sports Club, receives the Community Organisation Weekly Gleaner Honour Award from Ms Yvonne Wilks O’Grady, corporate affairs and marketing consultant at RJR/Gleaner Communications Group.
Ninety-six year-old education veteran Cynthia Graham receives the Special Recognition Award Certificate from the chairman of the Weekly Gleaner Honour Awards judging panel, Mr Rudi Page, for her work in co-founding the successful Croydon Black Supplementary Education Project in 1982.
Contributed
Ninety-six year-old education veteran Cynthia Graham receives the Special Recognition Award Certificate from the chairman of the Weekly Gleaner Honour Awards judging panel, Mr Rudi Page, for her work in co-founding the successful Croydon Black Supplementary Education Project in 1982.
Author, theatre promoter and cultural advocate Tony Fairweather (right) is presented with the Arts and Culture Award Certificate by George Ruddock, managing editor of the Weekly Gleaner newspaper.
Contributed
Author, theatre promoter and cultural advocate Tony Fairweather (right) is presented with the Arts and Culture Award Certificate by George Ruddock, managing editor of the Weekly Gleaner newspaper.
High Commissioner Alexander Williams presents the Public and Community Service Award to Veronica Martin OBE, founder of Beyond Our Youth and Black Leaders Awareness Day.
Contributed
High Commissioner Alexander Williams presents the Public and Community Service Award to Veronica Martin OBE, founder of Beyond Our Youth and Black Leaders Awareness Day.
Simeon Grossett, of the Windrush Legacy Foundation, Programme with the awards certificates for his foundation and also the National Windrush Organisation Compensation Partnership Programme, after receiving them from Yvonne Wilks O'Grady.
Contributed
Simeon Grossett, of the Windrush Legacy Foundation, Programme with the awards certificates for his foundation and also the National Windrush Organisation Compensation Partnership Programme, after receiving them from Yvonne Wilks O’Grady.
John Azah OBE (right), director of the Kingston Race and Equalities Council, receives the Weekly Gleaner Platinum Award from Gary Allen on behalf of Neville Lawrence.
Contributed
John Azah OBE (right), director of the Kingston Race and Equalities Council, receives the Weekly Gleaner Platinum Award from Gary Allen on behalf of Neville Lawrence.
The second annual Weekly Gleaner UK Honour Awards were presented last Thursday when 16 individuals and organisations were honoured for outstanding contributions and service to the Jamaican community in Britain.

The awards were presented at a luncheon at Millennium Gloucester Hotel, Kensington, in the presence of Jamaica’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the UK, Alexander Williams.

The event was hosted by the RJRGLEANER Communications Group in association with J Wray and Nephew Ltd and Grace Kennedy Ltd.

The award winners ranged from arts and culture, health and wellbeing, education, business, voluntary service, science and technology, nursing, sports and community public service.

The Platinum Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Neville Lawrence, father of black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was killed in a racial attack in 1993. Mr Lawrence was honoured for his unwavering quest to bring about change in the justice system after the death of his son 30 years ago.

Here are some of the highlights from the awards luncheon.