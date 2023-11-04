Outstanding Jamaicans fêted at Weekly Gleaner Honour Awards

The second annual Weekly Gleaner UK Honour Awards were presented last Thursday when 16 individuals and organisations were honoured for outstanding contributions and service to the Jamaican community in Britain.

The awards were presented at a luncheon at Millennium Gloucester Hotel, Kensington, in the presence of Jamaica’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the UK, Alexander Williams.

The event was hosted by the RJRGLEANER Communications Group in association with J Wray and Nephew Ltd and Grace Kennedy Ltd.

The award winners ranged from arts and culture, health and wellbeing, education, business, voluntary service, science and technology, nursing, sports and community public service.

The Platinum Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Neville Lawrence, father of black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was killed in a racial attack in 1993. Mr Lawrence was honoured for his unwavering quest to bring about change in the justice system after the death of his son 30 years ago.

Here are some of the highlights from the awards luncheon.