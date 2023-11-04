Woman hospitalised, bus driver injured following Santa Cruz crash

A woman has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision along the Santa Cruz main road in St Elizabeth this morning.

The woman, who was driving a Toyota Corolla Fiedler motor car, is being treated at the Black River Hospital for broken bones and an injury to her hand.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Coaster bus, sustained cuts and bruises.

The crash occurred around 10 o'clock.

Details of how the crash happened are unclear.

The police and firefighters responded to the incident and helped to clear debris and manage traffic.

- Ashley Anguin

