AK-47 among two firearms seized in Salt Spring, St James

An AK-47 assault rifle was among two firearms and several rounds of ammunition seized by the security forces during a targeted operation in Salt Spring, St James on Saturday.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The police say a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the other gunmen.

The police report that about 4 p.m., the joint forces, acting on intelligence, conducted a targeted raid in Scott's Yard in Salt Spring.

While conducting checks, the security forces were engaged by gunmen and an exchange occurred in the area, according to the police.

When the gunfire subsided, the police say checks were made and an AK-47 assault rifle, a Glock 19 pistol, and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information that can assist in this investigation.

All information shared will be kept confidential.

