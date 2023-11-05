Clarendon elderly man chopped to death inside his home

An 82-year-old Clarendon man was chopped to death at his home in Top Halse Hall on Sunday, the police say.

The octogenarian has been identified as Eustas Ricketts, a farmer of First Street in Top Halse Hall.

It is reported that sometime after midnight, Ricketts returned home and retired to bed, but was heard wailing for help and shouting, "thief!" around 3.a.m.

Relatives with whom he lived went to his assistance, and realised culprits had reportedly gained entry to Ricketts' room and inflicted several chop wounds to his body.

The police were summoned and on arrival, Ricketts' body was seen on the floor with several chop wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Clarendon has seen an 18.2 per cent increase in killings up to October 28, having recorded 91 homicides, compared to 77 over the corresponding period last year.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.