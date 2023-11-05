Double tragedy hits St Jude's Primary amid triple murder in St Andrew

St Jude's Primary School has been plunged into mourning, following the murder of a six-year-old student, the parent of another student who attends the institution, and a man on Friday night.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), all three were shot around 9:00 pm on Friday along Delano Avenue in St Andrew by armed men.

The deceased are Arianna Salmon, a six-year-old first grader; Marie Salmon, 42; and Michael Smith, 34.

Police reports are that a group of people was standing at a section of the road when a motor car approached them and an occupant of the vehicle opened gunfire, after which the vehicle left the scene.

Four people were wounded and were assisted to the hospital where three died and the other was treated.

A motive was not immediately clear for the killing.

-Ainsworth Morris