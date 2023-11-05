Sun | Nov 5, 2023

Former worker at Portmore supermarket pleads guilty to theft of groceries

Published:Sunday | November 5, 2023 | 10:43 AM
He is to be sentenced on November 24.

A former employee of a supermarket in Portmore, St Catherine has pleaded guilty to the theft of $65,000 worth of groceries.

Andrew Bailey, 27-year-old of Waterford in Portmore, admitted to the crime on Friday and was remanded for sentencing in the parish court on November 24 for larceny as a servant.

Sentencing is to be handed down by Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne.

The court heard that on October 9, Bailey was at work when he used a box to conceal a quantity of sausages, beans and other grocery items and sneaked it passed a cashier without paying.

He was held by an alert supervisor.

The police were called.

Bailey arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

