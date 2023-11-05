Jamaican man with extensive criminal history arrested by ICE in New York

NEW YORK, CMC - The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says it has arrested a 45-year-old Jamaican man with an extensive criminal history spanning over 20 years.

ICE said that the man's numerous aggravated felonies include attempted murder, robbery, weapons violation during a crime of violence, and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was arrested outside of his residence in Queens, New York without incident.

ICE said that the Jamaican, whom it did not name, will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings.

"Rather than take advantage of the opportunity afforded him to live in the United States and pursue everything this country has to offer, this individual chose to embrace a life of crime," said Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City Field Office Director, Kenneth Genalo.

"His repeated felonies prove that he is a threat to the community. So, leaving him on the streets would compromise the safety of all New Yorkers. Our officers should be commended for their continued dedication to removing dangerous criminals from our neighborhoods."

ICE said the Jamaican man entered the United States in New York as a lawful permanent resident on April 6, 1993.

But on November 19, 1998, the Queens County Supreme Court convicted him for selling a controlled substance in the third degree and sentenced him to six years of imprisonment.

On March 12, 1999, ICE said the Jamaican was convicted by the Queens County Supreme Court of attempted murder and robbery in the first degree and sentenced him to 12 years and six years of imprisonment, respectively.

On September 20, 1999, he was also convicted by the Nassau County Court in Long Island for the offence of robbery in the second degree and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.

On November 10, 2022, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York convicted him of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and sentenced him to time served.

ICE said the Jamaican man also has convictions in Pennsylvania for retail theft in 1997 and providing false identification to law enforcement drug possession in 2012.

