Sean Major-Campbell | God, earthquakes, and wars!

THE JOINT appeal of the Archbishops of Jerusalem and Canterbury is rather instructive, if not prescriptive, in how justice for all is modelled in advocacy that transcends geopolitical plays and the status quo. This they did in an emergency appeal for the Diocese of Jerusalem.

The Church is indeed an interesting example of how the kingdom of God transcends various borders and political interests. Just imagine, the Episcopal (Anglican) Diocese of Jerusalem covers Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Israel. I am therefore not surprised that their call is in the interest of everyone’s well-being.

CHRISTIAN MISSION

Archbishop Hosam Nahoum in traditional Christian practice makes his appeal in these words: “Although Ahli’s buildings were heavily damaged, two nights later our devoted staff partially re-opened the hospital. In doing this, they demonstrated the determination we have in the Diocese of Jerusalem to persevere in our Christian mission to serve others as though we were serving Christ himself (Matt 25 :31-46).” This is how Christians ought to seize every opportunity to serve Christ in the victimised, wounded, suffering and dying.

These are prayerfully chosen words: “And so, my sisters and brothers in Christ, I appeal to you to first of all to pray for our mission here, as well for the peace of Jerusalem. (Psa 122:6). Second, advocate with your representatives for a just and lasting peace in the Holy Land, so that all who dwell within these lands can live in security.” Security for everyone is the desire that is inspired by Christ consciousness.

Archbishop Justin Welby in his contribution for advocacy notes: “When the lives of the innocent are at risk, we strain our eyes for the light of the One who offers healing, peace, and justice. In Gaza, the Al Ahli hospital, run by the Diocese of Jerusalem, is that light. Despite being hit by rocket fire last week, it is still providing critical care to the injured and anyone in need of medical attention. As health services become even more vital in Gaza, the work of the hospital becomes more difficult for urgent need of medications, equipment and fuel.”

SELFISH VOICES

In the midst of war, the cacophony of selfish voices abounds. Many from religious spaces only speak with blind bias and political interests.

Do you feel the heartfelt plea from the Archbishop of Canterbury? “Please, continue to pray for those who mourn, those who are in pain, and those who are in fear, and for those who are caring for the injured and bereaved. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says that those who have looked after the sick have cared for Christ himself. I urge everyone, if they are able, to support the Al Ahli Hospital’s work caring for the wounded body of Jesus Christ and contribute to the Gaza Appeal.

The hope is that people wishing to respond in love for Christ who is in all those suffering, will do so through international partners such as: Friends of the Holy Land (Joint Anglican-Roman Catholic charity) and American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. All this may be done online.

Is God capable of blessing Israel and Palestine? Will God bless those who bless Israel and Palestine? Too many are busy creating God in their own image, their own limited understanding of God’s love that is too vast for me to even comprehend.

May we hear again from Archbishop Oscar Romero, who though assassinated while celebrating Mass, has left us with much truth which will never die. “We know that every effort to improve society, above all when society is so full of injustice and sin, is an effort that God blesses; that God wants; that God demands of us.”

EARTHQUAKE

On Monday, October 30, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:57 a.m. It reminded me of the expression, “in the twinkling of an eye”. Life happens. In the twinkling of an eye, life happens. In the twinkling of an eye, death happens. In the twinkling of an eye an earthquake strikes. Since life’s sudden experiences bring our mortality into focus, it is not unusual that people of religious faith have often used such occasions as reminders of our frailty on the one hand, and the power of God on the other.

In my column of October 1, 2023, here in Family and Religion, I wrote a piece entitled, Jamaica and God’s next big earthquake. It was stated then, “It is to be noted that the earth does what it has always done in resettling and reshaping itself. Earthquakes are therefore not a result of sin! Some harmless reminders come from the space of ancient religious thought.” I then observed three things. 1. Man is not the ultimate power in the universe. 2. People should humble themselves and turn away from wickedness. 3. People and life are more important than things.

Maybe as we reflect on wars and earthquakes, we may also send this message into the universe. It comes from Jeannette Rankin who served in the US Congress in World Wars I and II. In voting against both wars she declared, “You can no more win a war than you can win an earthquake.”

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. Send feedback to seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com or columns@gleanerjm.com