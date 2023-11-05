Two Spanish Town communities under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Homestead and 31 St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 04, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on November, 06.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH:- From the intersection of 41 Old Harbour Road, travelling along an imaginary line to about nine hundred metres, to 57 St Johns Road.

EAST:- From 57 St Johns Road, travelling along St Johns Road, to about eight hundred meters to the intersection of the Spanish Town Bypass and St John's Road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SOUTH:- From the intersection of Spanish Town Bypass and St Johns Road, travelling along the Spanish Town Bypass and the roundabout about nine hundred metres, to the intersection of the bypass and Old Harbour Road.

WEST:- From the intersection of the Spanish Town Bypass and Old Harbour Road, travelling along Old Harbour Roundabout about eight hundred meters, to 41 Old Harbour Road at the beginning of the Northern Boundary.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.