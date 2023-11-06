Beachy Stout’s trial on hold until next week

The hearing of further evidence from witnesses in the murder trial involving Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald has been put on hold until next Tuesday to facilitate a voir dire – trial within a trial.

The legal procedure is being done to determine the admissibility of crucial evidence in the prosecution's case.

The decision was made this afternoon by Justice Chester Stamp who had earlier ruled against the application for the voir dire that was moved by defence.

Consequently, the jurors, whose presence was not required, as the issue surrounds matters of law, were dismissed.

The media, in the meantime, was informed that it would not be allowed to cover the voir dire, as the jurors were not present.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McDonald and his co-accused, Oscar Barnes, are currently on trial for the alleged murder of 32-year-old businesswoman, Tonia McDonald.

Denvalyn 'Bubbla' Minott, who is currently serving 19 years in prison for his role in the murder, testified that Beachy Stout had contracted him in 2020 to kill his wife for a fee of $3 million, but that he sub-contracted the job to Barnes.

The woman's partially burnt body was found with her throat slashed in her car which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

Five witnesses, including Minott, Tonia's mother and a convict who claimed that he was also hired by Beachy to disfigure his wife with black acid, have so far taken the stand in the trial which is slated to hear some 21 witnesses.

Attorneys-at-law Earl Hamilton leads the team of five lawyers representing Beachy, which includes his son Jon-Paul Hamilton, Christopher Townsend, Courtney Rowe and John Jacobs.

Barnes is represented by Ernest Davis and Vincent Wellesley.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.