BOJ clarifies decision to suspend acceptance of T&T dollars

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says its decision to halt acceptance of Trinidad and Tobago banknotes was prompted by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's decision to suspend arrangements for repatriation of the currency.

Last week, when the BOJ announced that, effective November 6, the exchange of Trinidad and Tobago dollars would no longer be allowed at its counter, it did not give details of the reason for the move.

In a media release on Monday, it said it now wished to clarify its decision.

"Further to Press Release dated 03 November 2023 regarding the suspension of the exchange of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) dollars at Bank of Jamaica, the Bank now wishes to clarify that this is due to the fact that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, to which this currency is repatriated, has suspended the arrangements for the repatriation of T&T dollars until further advised," it said.

The BOJ said it will advise of any further developments.

