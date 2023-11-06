Classes suspended at Knockalva Technical High amid road protest

Over 800 students and their teachers from Knockalva Technical High School in Ramble, Hanover, were forced to stay home this morning after disgruntled residents blocked the roadway between Shettlewood in Hanover and Mackfield in Westmoreland.

The residents were protesting the deplorable road conditions.

Gregory Brown, principal of the coeducational institution, told The Gleaner that when he was made aware of the protest some time after 4 a.m, the school had to activate its internal emergency system and alert parents of the situation to ensure students were safe.

“We are out for the day, and we are monitoring the situation as we go along. Hopefully things can clear up, and we will be back in tomorrow,” Brown said.

The Knockalva Technical High School principal said the school's vice principal, who is from the Haughton Court area, which is about a quarter of a mile from the school, had to walk to work.

He also noted that only four of the over 830 students were able to reach the school compound by walking.

-Albert Ferguson

