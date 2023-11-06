Gilbert Lane residents push for better roads

Angered by the longstanding poor road conditions, residents of the Gilbert Lane neighbourhood in Dunbeholden, St Catherine, took to the streets on Monday morning, blocking the main road leading to their community, as they sought to draw attention to their plight.

For years, the road leading into the community has been deteriorating, causing frustration and inconvenience for the residents. They say their complaints and appeals for action have fallen on deaf ears, prompting Monday's public display of discontent.

Shelly-Ann Barnes, who lives in the community, says residents are being treated like animals.

"No animal no live in Dunbeholden, and no human being can't continue to live in these conditions .We have to carry two pairs of shoes when we go out of the community to change. Repairs to the road is long overdue," she told The Gleaner.

Cecil Ellis, who has been living in the community for more than 15 years, said they have had to take matters into their own hands.

"At the end of the day we live here. We have used our own resources from time to time to carry out temporary repairs, but it is just not adequate," he said.

The Gilbert Lane area is represented by Fitz Jackson, the Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Jackson revealed that he had submitted requests for the road to be rehabilitated through the Constituency Development Fund. However, Jackson said the National Works Agency has been slow in advancing the project.

"All the submissions have expired, and now I have resubmitted for the project to be executed," Jackson explained.

Jackson expressed solidarity with the residents, acknowledging their frustration with the protracted challenges.

"There is a strong belief that because the constituency does not support the governing party, the people are being victimised. I am beginning to believe this narrative, because I have seen where anything to benefit the people in St Catherine South, there is always a challenge," he stated.

- Ruddy Mathison

