Governor General lauds effort to establish community centre in Bucknor, Clarendon

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has lauded the efforts of community members and business entities to establish a community centre in Bucknor, Clarendon.

Delivering the keynote address during the opening of the facility on October 31, the governor general said it was not just a testament to architectural capabilities, but more importantly to the “power of community spirit and collaboration”.

“This centre is a beacon of what we can achieve when we pool our resources and strength for a cause,” he said.

Invested

He noted the support from D&G, FLOW, local businesses, and the residents, pointing out that they have “invested in the future of this community”.

“By supporting this project, you have demonstrated that businesses are not merely profit-making entities, but pillars of our community, that we have the power to catalyse transformative change,” the governor general said.

Underscoring that the youths, who are the “torch-bearers of our future”, had risen to the occasion to make the centre possible, he said through the leadership of David Thomas, an I Believe Initiative (IBI) Ambassador, they ensured that a community centre became a reality.

“It is not often that one gets to see such passion and leadership coming from our younger generation, reminding us that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow but very much the movers and shakers of today. They have embraced the mantra of the IBI, ‘Using what is right with Jamaica, to fix what is wrong with Jamaica’,” he said.

He said the facility will serve as a place for local events, where memories will be created and stories will be told; a place for youth to learn and achieve, to showcase their talents, for businesses to collaborate and for the “community to come together, learn and grow”.

“Let this centre be a constant reminder of your collective strength. Let it symbolise your ability to dream big, work hard, and make those dreams a reality. But, most importantly, let it stand as a testament to the spirit of unity, collaboration and community involvement,” the governor general said.