Hanover residents protest bad roads

Frustrated residents of several communities in Hanover blocked sections of the road leading from Shuttlewood in the parish to Mackfield in Westmoreland over the poor road conditions that they have been forced to traverse daily.

From as early as 4 a.m., the protesting residents used downed trees, stones, drums and other debris to block the roadway as they appealed to the Government for better roads and reliable water supply in their communities.

Greg Oates, the opposition People's National Party's constituency chairman for Hanover Eastern, supported the position taken by the residents. He said Hanover has been long neglected and deserves the prosperity they were promised.

"If you traverse this section of the road, it is disgraceful. This is the highway that connects the south coast, Montego Bay to Sav, and also to St Elizabeth," Oates told The Gleaner.

Oates said water was also a major concern for the residents in these communities.

"These residents have been deprived of phone service, water and roads. It's as if they have been forgotten. They are in an oasis all to themselves and you can see the level of frustration," he added.

