JCDC launches Creative Writing Exhibition

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) launched the 2023 Creative Writing Exhibition as a part of its annual Creative Writing Awards Ceremony at the Summit in New Kingston last Wednesday.

The exhibition of award-winning pieces will be taken on an all-island tour of all parish libraries as a part of the ongoing collaboration between the JCDC and the Jamaica Library Service (JLS). The tour is set to kick off at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library and will subsequently visit 12 other parish libraries between November 2023 and July 2024.

Andrew Brodber, director of arts development and training at the JCDC, highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasising that the exhibition tour aligns with the JCDC’s mandate to showcase and preserve the best of Jamaica’s culture.

“The JCDC is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and Jamaica is celebrating its 61st. Therefore, this occasion holds particular significance as it serves as a testament to the ongoing showcasing, archiving, and preservation of Jamaica’s culture. Over the years, the Commission has collaborated with the Jamaica Library Service to exhibit the winning works in each parish. In August of this year, a partnership was formed with the National Library of Jamaica, which will see the works being handed over to them at the end of the tour to become part of the national archive,” shared Brodber.

The overall best writer in this year’s competition, Clyde Bowen, said, “I started my writing journey at the age of 13, I was in total shock when I heard my name announced as the winner of the coveted top prize. It is an awesome feeling of elation and gratitude for my work to be included in this year’s exhibition. I hope that the members of the reading/viewing public will feel inspired to let their own talent shine so that they, too, can be an inspiration to the rest of Jamaica and the world.”

Admission to the exhibition is free. Persons are encouraged to visit the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm and follow its social media pages: Instagram & Twitter: @jcdcjamaica, and Facebook: Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, for additional information.