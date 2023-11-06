JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation donates $1 million to foster-care programme

There are over 4,000 children in institutional care in Jamaica and evidence suggests that their life chances can be maximised if they receive the opportunity to live with a family in which they feel a sense of belonging, acceptance and unconditional love. Research also shows that a safe family environment plays a key role in helping to shape well-rounded individuals, who can become active members of society and make a meaningful contribution.

It is against this background that the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation has donated $1m to For the Child (FTC) Foster Care Programme, under Family Life Ministries in partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and Nairn Family Homes in Canada. This donation will assist in providing monthly financial support to foster parents, as well as psycho-social support, psycho-educational assessments, and other planned activities for the children, like language and speech interventions.

Kim Mair, CEO of JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation said, “When circumstances do not permit biological parents to care for their children, foster care is a good option. It however takes work and the involvement of everyone - the private sector, the government, and other stakeholders - to make caring for these children work, that’s why we’re supporting this programme.”

The effects of trauma on children are significant and if they remain in institutions, these effects can have lifelong consequences. The support given to foster parents can equip them to provide the therapeutic parenting that will help children to heal and live meaningful lives as adults. Additionally, the support given to parents also helps them to meet their own needs and ensure the entire family can thrive with the temporary integration of the foster children.

TIMELY

The foundation’s support of the FTC Foster Care Programme is timely as November is celebrated as Parents Month, which provides an opportunity to underscore the often- overlooked role that foster parents can play in improving children’s lives.

In welcoming the support from the foundation, Karen Foster- Williams, director of the FTC programme, outlined that donations from corporate bodies are integral in executing its range of offerings including counselling, resources, parent workshops, parent support group, mentorship, summer camp and conference, among other initiatives.

She added, “This partnership will have a significant impact in helping to build the lives of the children and parents who are a part of our programme. With this financial assistance we will be able to assist several of the children who have fallen behind academically, as a result of COVID-19 and would require additional educational and psychological resources to get on par with their peers. We have experienced first-hand the success stories of our children who, with the necessary support, academically and otherwise, have had such positive outcome, moving from exhibiting behavioural issues and subpar academic standards to being well-adjusted and realising their full potential. This support will ensure we can rescue our children and they are not left behind to become victims of their circumstances, but instead go on to make a positive mark in their communities.”

Individuals can also join hands with corporate entities like JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation to support the FTC programme by donating to, https://forthechildjamaica.com/ftc-donations and/or volunteering as foster parents.

Foster Care is a temporary arrangement of custody or guardianship for children whose parents are currently unable to provide them with the necessary care. It is a legal process which is currently regulated by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), in Jamaica.

The foundation has also lent support to other programmes designed to provide pyscho-social support to at-risk children and youths, namely provision of over $15 million towards the Child Resiliency Programme, last year.