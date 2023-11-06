Two students killed after gunmen shoot up taxi in Salt Spring

Three persons, including two students, were reportedly killed after the taxi they were travelling in was shot up by gunmen in the volatile Salt Spring community in St James this evening.

The students were reportedly on their way home from school.

According to the police, who are now on the scene, five persons were in the taxi and three were shot.

In the last two weeks, five persons have been killed in Salt Spring due to gang violence.

- Janet Silvera

