Unidentified man shot and killed in Spanish Town

The St Catherine North police are trying to ascertain the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Spanish Town in the parish on Sunday night.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m., the man was on Burke Road when a Toyota Mark X motor car approached and shots were fired from the vehicle, which sped away from the scene.

It was later revealed that the man, who was about five feet six inches long, in blue pants, black shirt and multi-coloured sneakers, was shot and injured.

He was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No motive has been established in the incident.

