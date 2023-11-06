UPDATE | Two 9-year-old boys killed after gunmen shoot up taxi in St James

Three persons, including two nine-year-old boys, were killed after the taxi they were travelling in was shot up by gunmen in the Flower Hill community in St James this evening.

They were among five people in the vehicle, three of them enroute from school, when the incident occurred near Meggie Top at about 6:00 pm.

According to police reports, the man died on the spot, while the boys, both students of Chetwood Memorial Primary School, were pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

In the last two weeks, five persons have been killed in the area due to gang violence.

- Janet Silvera

