Westmoreland man on multiple charges following robbery and murder

Several charges have been laid against 27-year-old Naveedo Scarlett, otherwise called 'Nick' of York District in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, for allegedly fatally shooting a businessman and injuring two other persons during a robbery in the parish on October 8.

He was charged on Sunday with the murder of 52-year-old Tian Yongming, otherwise called 'Ken' of Deans Valley, Westmoreland. Scarlett was also charged with robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The Whithorn police say about 12 p.m., Youngming was at a store in Deans Valley when armed men entered demanding money.

The men opened fire at Youngming and two other men, before making their escape with cash and other items. The police were alerted, and, on their arrival, all three men were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Youngming was pronounced dead and the others hospitalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On November 1, a team of police officers on special operations apprehended Scarlett. He is to appear at the Westmoreland Parish Court on November 14.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.