Women accused of battering teen at a party to return to court next year

Two of the five women charged in connection with the November 2020 battering and stabbing of Kaylan Dowdie were today instructed to settle their legal representation when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

The defendants, whose bail was extended, are to return to court on February 20 of next year.

Nadine Aldridge, Shackeena McLeod, Yoland Vassell, Timone Williams and Crysian Lewis, who are all charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding, made their first appearance in the high court this morning after their matter was transferred from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

However, during the proceedings, Justice Vaughn Smith was informed that Lewis and Aldridge were without lawyers.

As a result, both defendants were told to settle the matter before the next court date, as a trial date was imminent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lewis and Aldridge were represented by attorneys Richard Lynch and Samoi Campbell, respectively, before the matter was transferred.

Before the matter was adjourned, McLeod's bail condition was varied for her to report to the police three times per week after her attorney Shamar Hanson told the court that she had lost her job and was having financial hardship reporting daily.

Dowdie, a Papine High School past student, was reportedly beaten, kicked, and stabbed during the 2020 incident in Papine, St Andrew at an illegal party.

Reportedly attacked after being accused of staring at one of the women, the then 17-year-old was beaten unconscious and had to be hospitalised for 18 months. She now wears a pacemaker and is undergoing rehab.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.