Five shops destroyed in fire at Forum Fishing Village in Portmore

Fire destroyed five shops at the Forum Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

Details, including the cause of the blaze, are unclear.

"A di grace of Father God mek me never sleep inna me shop last night," said bar operator, Tanisha Scotland who said she left the area around 2 a.m.

Scotland said she was at home when she received a call about 7 a.m, alerting her to the fire.

"Me lose everything. Nothing nuh leff," she said.

She appealed for assistance

Last year fire destroyed 12 business establishments at the location.

More details to come.

-Ruddy Mathison

