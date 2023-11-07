Immigration Corner | Options for teachers to live in Canada

Dear Miss Powell,

I have over eight years work experience as a teacher. I have a teaching diploma and have recently completed my bachelor’s degree. I am now contemplating to migrate to Canada as a teacher. I am married with one child. Can you tell me if I will qualify? How are individuals selected? What documents do I need? I look forward to reading your response.

– CB

Dear CB,

Canada uses a points-based system to select individuals to become permanent residents via the Express Entry System. Individuals are usually awarded scores based on their work experience, education, language ability and skills transferability factors. Additionally, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will also evaluate your spouse’s education, skills, and work experience to arrive at an overall comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score.

The goal of any applicant is to maximise your comprehensive ranking score based on the above core factors. Age is a significant factor. An applicant can gain up to a maximum of 100 points if you are between the age of 20 and 29. Additional points may be awarded if you have a valid job offer, a sibling in Canada who is a citizen or permanent resident, strong French language skills, nomination from a province, Canadian education, and work experience.

HOW ARE INDIVIDUALS SELECTED?

Individuals are accepted into a pool of qualified individuals and then are selected based on the CRS score and, recently, based on work experience in certain categories. You didn’t indicate the type of subjects that you teach. However, if you are a science teacher, then this could increase your chances of receiving a job offer, or a provincial nominee.

To qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, you must have a minimum of a three-year college or university certification. They will examine your work experience within the last five years. This means that you must have accumulated, over a continuous period, at least one year of full-time work experience, or the equivalent in part-time work in a TEER 0, 1 ,2, or 3 occupation as described in the Canadian National Occupational Classification.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Every applicant must provide documents to prove your education and language ability. The same applies to your spouse. This means that if your studies were completed at a non-Canadian post-secondary school, then you will need to request an educational credential assessment report from one of the designated organisations that is outlined on the government’s website.

You must also sit the International English Language Testing System – General Training or the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme General examination. Your goal is to maximise your language scores, so I recommend that you do some practice papers before the examination.

You will also need a reference letter from your current and past employers to prove your work experience. The next step is to create a profile and apply to enter the pool of eligible candidates on the government of Canada’s website.

If you would like assistance with your application, or additional information on how to maximise your scores, you may request a Zoom/telephone consultation.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. You can connect with her via Facebook, Instagram, or call or WhatsApp 613-695-8777.