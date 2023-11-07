Ja ex-soldiers celebrate Windrush 75 and war vets

LONDON:

The Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association UK (JESA), in collaboration with various individuals and organisations, recently marked Black History Month by hoisting the Jamaican flag and the Windrush flag on board the HMS Belfast, which is moored near London Bridge on the River Thames.

The Jamaica flag was hoisted to celebrate National Heroes Day, which is observed on the third Monday in October, while the Windrush flag was hoisted to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in 1948, carrying the first major wave of Caribbean migrants to Britain.

The hoisting of both flags was in celebration of Jamaica’s national heroes, the world war veterans, and those currently serving. The Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association also took the opportunity to salute those who answered the call to the Windrush and acknowledged the UK’s rich black history.

The event saw representatives from the Jamaica High Commission; Major Heleda Thompson, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Jamaica Defence Force; Brent MP Dawn Butler and many more distinguished guests including military officials, veteran families, and friends.

The activities spanned three days, commencing with a Worship Sunday Service at the Ruach City Church in Brixton, south London, on October 15, followed by the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, October 16, Jamaica’s Heroes Day, when the ex-soldiers celebrated and honoured not only Jamaican heroes, but also the Windrush and Armed Forces veterans in the Caribbean, Commonwealth, and wider veterans’ community who served under the Crown.

The celebrations were brought to a close that evening with a reception hosted by JN Bank at their UK office in Brixton.

EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENTS

Orville Dorman, a spokesperson for the Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association (UK), said: “The recent events hosted by the JESA hold great significance not only in terms of commemorating the contributions and sacrifices of individuals, but also in highlighting their impact on World War One and Two, as well as the serving members of our society today.

“Our church service was amazingly wonderful, as it was a time of blessings for vets. Jamaica’s National Heroes Day is a momentous occasion that pays homage to the brave Jamaican men and women who fought for their country’s independence. These heroes played a crucial role in the fight against colonialism and oppression, inspiring movements of resistance worldwide. Their contribution during both World Wars cannot be understated, as many Jamaicans fought alongside British forces in their struggle for freedom.

“The Windrush 75th anniversary is a poignant reminder of the thousands of Caribbean migrants who answered the call of the ‘motherland’ and enlisted in the British armed forces during World War Two. Their selfless service and unwavering determination not only helped bolster the war effort, but laid the foundation for the multicultural society we celebrate today.

“... Black History Month recognises the extraordinary achievements, struggles, and resilience of black individuals throughout history. It provides a platform to honour the countless contributions made by black soldiers who fought on various fronts during the World Wars, confronting racism and discrimination while bravely defending their countries.”

LASTING IMPACT

Major Thompson, who took part in the celebrations, spoke of the importance of honouring the veterans.

She said: “These three events serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and immense bravery of those who have gone before us. They remind us of the debt of gratitude owed to the individuals who fought for liberation and justice. We pay tribute to their memory and acknowledge the lasting impact they have had on World War One and Two, as well as the serving members of our society today. Let us honour their legacy by continuing to promote equality, justice, and inclusion for all.”

The Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association UK was established in 2009 and achieved registered charity status in 2013. The main goals of the organisation are “to prevent or relieve poverty or financial hardship by providing or assisting in the provision of education, training and healthcare projects”.