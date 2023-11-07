Major search operation in St Elizabeth hills for British man lost on 'nature walk' - Police

A search and rescue operation has intensified for a 60-y-o British man who reportedly got lost after going for a "nature walk" on Sunday in the hilly Ballards Valley area of St Elizabeth.

Head of the St Elizabeth police division acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says over 250 residents are assisting.

He says the man identified as Robert Dyer was "unable to locate his way back to the house" where he was based.

The search is being conducted jointly by the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force. The canine units from both forces are also involved. Operations started Sunday.

"We would have already gone through miles of terrain and the search is still ongoing as we continue our efforts to locate this individual," Minto says.

Minto says Dyer arrived in Jamaica on November 3 and was staying with relatives.

More details to come.

