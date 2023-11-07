Man fined $15,000 or 10 days in prison for smoking on a school compound

A St Catherine man was fined $15,000 or 10 days in prison after he pleaded guilty today to smoking on a school compound in the parish in September.

Corey Wallace, 21, from Riverside Park, Ensom City in Spanish Town, was sentenced in the St Catherine Parish Court by Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

It is reported that on September 27, Wallace was seen smoking a ganja during a football match at the Eltham High School in St Catherine.

He was accosted and the lit spliff retrieved from him.

It was found to contain vegetable matter resembling ganja.

Wallace was arrested on suspicion of smoking in a public place. He was later charged with the offence.

-Rasbert Turner

