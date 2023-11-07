Man killed in Mount Salem 48 hours after curfew ended

Gunmen shot and killed a 34-year-old man in Mount Salem, St James this morning, just 48 hours after a curfew ended.

Mount Salem remains under a zone of special operations, which brings increased police and military presence and social service providers.

This morning's shooting occurred at approximately 9 a.m.

The deceased, Sanjay Rankine, from a Crawford Street address was reportedly transporting sand in a wheelbarrow near his home when he was shot.

He was employed to a popular restaurant and entertainment centre in Montego Bay.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

At least three residents have been shot over the last three weeks, forcing the police to restrict movements in the community.

The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.