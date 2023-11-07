Portland school gets AC units

Bufff Bay, Portland:

Teachers at Buff Bay Primary School in Portland are breathing a sigh of relief after two air-conditioning (AC) units were installed in the staff room last Thursday to assist with providing a much-needed cooler and relaxed space.

The AC units were donated by Doreen Campbell, who is the People’s National Party (PNP) standard bearer for Portland Western, following a visit to the school where the humid conditions facing the teachers in the staff room was brought to her attention by the principal, Jacky Edwards.

“I met with the principal who told me about the plight of the teachers, who had to operate in the excessive heat every day,” Campbell said.

“While speaking to her in her small office with three fans running, I started to sweat. At that point I offered to alleviate the discomfort and she suggested that instead of her office being cooled and the teachers suffering, it would be best to make the staff room more comfortable for the teachers first. I thought that was noble of her so I sought to source and install the AC units. It was my thinking that the teachers deserve the best and so I was happy that I could assist,” she added.

Keisha Braimbridge, vice-principal at Buff Bay Primary, who expressed thanks on behalf of what she said is the school’s family, pointed out the AC units would make the space a lot cooler, and that it would be of great benefit, especially when they are having staff meeting.

Campbell is a former councillor at the Portland Municipal Corporation and is the PNP candidate in the next parliamentary elections, where she will seek to wrestle the Portland Western seat from Jamaica Labour Party incumbent Daryl Vaz, who has won four consecutive elections on a trot.