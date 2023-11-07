Social security minister saddened at chopping-murder of 82-y-o Clarendon man

Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has expressed sorrow at the "appalling" chopping-murder of 82-year-old Eustas Ricketts at his home in the Top Halse Hall community in Clarendon on Sunday.

The police have not settled on a motive but have said Ricketts was involved in a "conflict" with relatives over land.

Minister Charles said no Jamaican citizen, especially those who are among the most vulnerable in the society, should fall victim to violence and brutality.

"These reprehensible and heinous acts run counter to the very essence of our society, where our elderly citizens should be cherished, protected, and their wisdom and experiences celebrated, not stolen away by heartless criminals," he said in a statement issued Monday night.

Charles has urged members of the public to tell the police what they know of crimes against senior citizens. "We also implore our fellow Jamaicans to unify our in solidarity, fostering a safer and more compassionate environment, particularly for our vulnerable citizens, especially our senior citizens."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that sometime after midnight, Ricketts, a farmer, returned to his home on First Street and retired to bed, but was heard wailing for help and shouting, "thief!" around 3.a.m.

Relatives with whom he lived went to his assistance, and realised culprits had reportedly gained entry to Ricketts' room and inflicted several chop wounds to his body.

They reportedly did not see any attackers.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.