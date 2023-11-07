Woman found in company of escapee on murder charge pleads guilty

A woman found in the company of a man accused of murder and who escaped custody in June, pleaded guilty to harbouring a fugitive in the St Catherine Parish Court today.

The 32-year-old escapee also pleaded guilty to uttering forged documents.

Denhesia Bogle and construction worker Kenneth Stewart, both from Spanish Town, were remanded until sentencing on December 5. A social enquiry report on each of them is also to be done by that time.

The two appeared before parish judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

In a targeted operation on October 10, the police went to Beacon Hill in St Catherine and found Stewart at a house in the presence of Bogle. The two share a child.

The police said Stewart tried to evade capture by presenting a birth certificate bearing the name 'Mark Harris'.

Both were arrested and later charged.

Stewart was among eight men who escaped the Black River police station lockup in St Elizabeth on June 19.

He will be answering to the that matter in St Elizabeth later on.

- Rasbert Turner

