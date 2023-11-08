Fisherman on cocaine charges granted $500,000 bail

Fisherman Amos Lee, 37, who is facing several cocaine-related charges was granted $500,000 bail today during an appearance before the St Catherine Parish Court.

Lee, of Old Braeton in Portmore, is charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act, with possession of, dealing in and conveyance of, cocaine

He is to return to court on December 8.

It is alleged that about 6 p.m. October 7, members of the police Narcotics Division were on an operation in Portmore when a car driven by Lee was stopped.

During a search of the vehicle, cocaine weighing three kilograms was reportedly discovered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police estimate the value at US$150,000.

Lee was arrested and later charged.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Richard Lynch.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com