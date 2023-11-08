SOEs not 'valid strategy' to fight crime in Jamaica - Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Mark Golding says while he understands the government's need to respond "very strongly" to Monday's murder of two schoolboys in St James, states of emergency (SOEs) are not a "valid strategy".

He says a clear policing strategy alongside social intervention programmes must be employed to deal with the country's crime problem.

Golding was reacting to Prime Minister Andrew Holness' announcement this morning that a state of public emergency was imposed in the parish of St James at midnight.

Holness argued that "one, clear voice" is needed to respond to criminals he labelled "terrorists". He repeated his administration's policy that SOEs are among the suite of measures that need to be used.

However, Golding's comments make it clear that the Opposition is not likely to support the extension of the SOE after it expires in 14 days.

"The SOEs, we do not think that they can be validly used as a policing tool, and they have not worked because the crime problem in the country continues," he said, pointing to their use over the last five years.

"What we need is social interventions to redirect youth at risk away from crime, and we need serious strategies for law enforcement to ensure that hardened criminals, violence producers, are effectively addressed," said Golding.

Golding said declaring a zone of special operations (ZOSO) in Salt Spring would have been a more sensible move. That measures brings social intervention along with the security forces.

He was speaking during a tour of the St James Southern constituency with his People's National Party's (PNP) standard-bearer Nekeisha Burchell

States of emergency allow the security forces, or authorised persons, enhanced powers of search and arrest and limit the right of detained persons to due process.

While the government has the two-thirds majority required in the Lower House, it needs at least one opposition senator in the Upper House for the SOE to be extended.

Earlier this year, the PNP disclosed that it has sought a declaration from the courts on the constitutionality of the government's use of SOEs in crime fighting.

The SOE follows Monday evening's gun-slaying of seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith, both students of the Chetwood Primary School in St James, when the taxi in which they were travelling was shot up by gunmen along the Flower Hill main road.

Tevin Hayle, a 26-year-old man who was also in the taxi, was also killed.

The shooting has been linked to an ongoing gang feud in the Salt Spring area.

- Christopher Thomas

