Stocks Round Up | Jetcon, First Rock the biggest winners today

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Wednesday, again on a winning note.

The moderate trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 35/52.

The JSE Combined advanced by 1,728.93 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 327,861.17.

The JSE Main Market advanced by 2,220.52 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 314,087.19; while the Junior Market Index declined by 39.04 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 3,802.02.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.69 points or 2.02 per cent to close at 227.16.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Overall market activity

110 stocks traded

35 advanced

52 declined

23 traded firm

Winners

Jetcon, up 17.50 per cent to close at $0.94.

First Rock, up 17.07 per cent to close at $8.78

ISP Finance, up 14.97 per cent to close at $30.79.

AMG Packaging up 11.16 per cent to close at $2.49

Knutsford Express, up 9.04 per cent to close at $12.30

Losers

KLE, down 26.17 per cent to close at $1.10.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy, down 23.27 per cent to close at $73.51

CAB, down 18.12 per cent closing at $2.53

JPS 7.00%, down 14.22 per cent closing at $42.03.

Purity, down 12.71per cent to close at $2.06

Market volume

17.80 million units valued at over $70.15 million.

Volume leaders were: Transjamaican, followed by Carreras and Wigton.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.