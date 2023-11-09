$342 million Super Lotto jackpot won in Jamaica

A player from Hanover struck luck this week, winning the $342 million dollar Super Lotto jackpot.

The winning numbers were 1, 10, 23, 25, 35 and 7.

In addition to the Super Lotto win, another lucky player from Hanover hit the $100 million dollar Lotto jackpot in October with the winning numbers 08, 12, 13, 18, 19, 26.

Lottery operators Supreme Ventures Limited says that jackpot is still unclaimed.

To begin the process of collecting their jackpot, the player must present the winning ticket with their signature affixed and valid national ID at the Supreme Ventures flagship store located on the Twin Gates Plaza at 25 Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This must be done within 90 days from the draw date.

In April, another Jamaican won the Super Lotto jackpot of $503 million.

The Super Lotto game is played in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com