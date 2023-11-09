British man who went on 'nature walk' found dead in St Elizabeth forest

The 60-year-old British man who went missing on Sunday after going for a "nature walk" in the hilly Ballards Valley area of St Elizabeth, has been found dead.

Robert Dyer's body is reportedly still on the scene in the forested area.

Hundreds of residents joined the police, soldiers and fire brigade in a massive search.

Dyer arrived in Jamaica on November 3 and was staying with relatives in Ballards Valley.

He was "unable to locate his way back to the house" after going on a "nature walk", head of the St Elizabeth police division acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto said Tuesday.

Dyer was born and raised in Ballards Valley, before he moved to the United Kingdom.

