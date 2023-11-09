Child protection agency highlights improvements in adoption process

Jamaica's Child Protection and Family Services Agency says its processes for the adoption of children in state care has improved as it points to 631 children adopted into "loving families" between 2018 and 2022.

It gave the update in a statement marking 'World Adoption Day' today. Jamaica implemented its adoption policy 65 years ago.

CPFSA's Adoption Coordinator Maxine Bagalue said over the years, the agency has placed "great emphasis" on developing several programmes that cater to the "holistic wellbeing of children in state care and vulnerable families".

She pointed to the Living in Family Environment Programme, which she said is a more desirable alternative to residential care.

“Adoption in Jamaica has progressed significantly, making the process easier than in previous years. Sixty-five years is indeed worth recognising, realising the impact that adoption has had on many families. So, we continue to laud the courage of birth parents, adopters and adoptees in the process, which is a fulfilling lifetime experience,” Bagalue said.

She said today's observance provides an opportunity to give voice to the adoption community- adoptees, adoptive parents, siblings of adoptees and prospective adopters.

Bagalue said the CPFSA has made "concerted efforts" to improve the service delivery of the adoption programme.

Some of the improvements include the establishment of an adoption unit to facilitate the adoption process; a project team to address the adoption backlog of cases and a functional database for the matching of children with applicants to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

Bagalue also noted the ongoing review of case files to determine the availability of children zero to eight years available for adoption; monthly review of cases and a reduction in the timeline for the completion of cases from one year to six months.

