Clyve Bowen takes top prize in JCDC Creative Writing Competition

Clyve Bowen is the overall winner of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Creative Writing Competition and Exhibition, taking home the title of Best Overall Writer in the organisation’s annual awards ceremony held recently at The Summit Hotel in New Kingston.

Bowen, who hails from the parish of Hanover, received the top prize from a competitive field of over 100 remarkable writers. He presented nine poems, and each entry received an award.

“I did not expect to cop the top prize. It is a part of me to read. I was inspired by my early days in school, and it is something that I continue to do over the years. In those days we had pen pals, and we exchanged letters. My writing skills developed from then,” Bowen said.

Bowen first entered the competition in 1984 and has entered several times since then. In last year’s competition he was placed second overall, and also won in the Outstanding Writer category.

“I love the arts because it is expressive. You get to understand the message embodied in your work, and this makes it easier for the reader. I have continued to hone my skills over the years and this has helped me to grow,” Bowen said.

“I always have paper, and when I come up on a word or a line that I like, or even do not recognise, I write it down. I do not do this to copy, but to develop my own style. I like imagery; it is like incorporating metaphors to your work,” he added.

EXPOSURE GAINED

Other notable performances came from the other top five winners, including Nardia Grant, Outstanding Writer; Michelle McCourty, Special Writer; Monique Rowe, Choice Writer; and Romardo Lyons, Noteworthy Writer.

The Literary Arts Programmer through the Jamaica Creative Writing Competition and Exhibition is one of the best channels for recognising writing talent, validating, showcasing and promoting the original works of writers. The competition opens in September each year to writers six years and older, to submit works in the following categories: novel, essay, play, poetry and short story.

Professor Mervyn Morris, Dennis Scott, Olive Senior, Trevor Rhone, Hazel Campbell, Diane Browne, Michael Reckford, Michael Bailey are some of the recognizable names who have benefited from the exposure gained through the competition.

Guest speaker Dr Aisha T. Spencer, senior lecturer, language and literature education at The University of the West Indies, in lauding the awardees, said “stories are everywhere; it is not simply the images and feelings that stories create, but the kind of impact that they create. It is what they reveal about ourselves, others, and the world around

us. It is how they help us to live through them. It is that paradoxical back and forth playing around with what is real and what could be possible, what is relevant, and what could become necessary”.

In addition, she said stories provide us with that bridge that will allow us to discover who we are, to share who we are, to function in ways that give meaning and presence to otherwise silenced, absent thoughts. “Stories not only reflect and mirror, though; they also create. It is a part of the anatomical function of art. The challenge is to capture them, to represent them, to tell them. And so, in whatever art form we manage to do so, we truly ought to celebrate the process that led to that created piece; that led to the representation of voices that would otherwise have remained unheard; and people that would have otherwise stayed unseen. It is where the power of the story lies,” Dr Spencer said.

Meanwhile, Lenford Salmon, executive director at the JCDC, said the staging of the awards ceremony is an indication of the importance the JCDC continues to place on the nurturing and promotion of the literacy arts in Jamaica.

POWERFUL TOOL

“The JCDC Creative Writing Competition has a rich history of discovering and promoting the creative talents of writers, whether they are beginners, semi-professionals or professionals, and this year is no exception. We have a wide range of submissions, each one unique and contributing to our national identity,” Salmon said.

It is essential, he said, to remember that literature is a powerful tool for connecting people, sharing stories, and fostering understanding. “Today is not just about the competition, it’s about celebrating the beauty of storytelling, the magic of words and the boundless potential of our creative minds,” Salmon said.

Adjudicators for this year’s competition included Dr Aisha Spencer, Anna-Lisa Rodriguez, Beryl Clarke, Dr Brian Heap, Dr Carol H. Clarke, Dr Janette Williams, Dr Lisa Tomlinson, Eugene Williams, Janice Gore, Jeanette Campbell, Marlon Simms, Natsha Griffiths, Owen Ellis and Trisan Brown.

The 2023 awardees received cash prizes, trophies, and the opportunity to have their work showcased during the Creative Writing Exhibition Tour, scheduled for November 2023 to June 2024. Their works will also be preserved in the National Library of Jamaica, contributing to the national archives.

