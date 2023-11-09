Corporate Hands | AFUWI presents US$75,000 for UWI scholarships

The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) presents a cheque for US$75,000 towards scholarships for students of The University of the West Indies. Here, Dr Cyrus McCalla (right), chairman of AFUWI, presents the cheque to UWI Western Jamaica Campus Executive Director, Patrick Prendergast (left), and Dr David McBean, executive director, Mona School of Business & Management. The presentation was on October 29 at the Jamaica Golf Association and AFUWI Jamaica Pro-Am Golf Tournament at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course, Montego Bay, held in celebration of The University of the West Indies’ 75th anniversary Diamond Jubilee and sponsored by Deloitte.