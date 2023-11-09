Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite donates care baskets to the elderly

The Discovery Bauxite Community Council took a step into the corporate giving world on October 29 to partner with Leslie Talbot of the Ultimate Jerk Centre Establishment in Discovery Bay and coordinate the presentation of care baskets to 40 elderly residents of districts represented by the council around the bauxite plant’s operational areas in St Ann. In photo, Council Representative Althea Scott (left) of Farm Town; Bernard Newton (second left) of Discovery Bay; and Dian Heron (right) of Jacks Lodge share greetings and a gift basket with retiree Keneen Hunt of Farm Town.