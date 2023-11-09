Corporate Hands | Fontana Foundation awards $1m in scholarships to UTech, UWI students

Fontana Foundation has awarded scholarships to four tertiary students valued at $250,000 each. The handover ceremony was hosted recently at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and The University of West Indies (UWI) respectively. Grateful for the financial assistance were UTech pharmacy students Dominique Stanford and Kerone Harrison, as well as economics major Jermaine Golding and management studies major Ajani English, who are currently enrolled at UWI. From left: Project Officer at UWI’s Development and Endowment Fund, Francine Warren-Kidd; first year management studies student Ajani English; Fontana’s PR and outreach coordinator Morgan Binger and second-year economics student Jermaine Golding pause for a photo op following the presentation.