NCB Foundation recently lent a helping hand to the Mustard Seed Communities in St Andrew with the donation of some essential sanitary products. From left: Ezlyn McKenzie, home administrator at My Father’s House; Tamara Burnes, missions manager for Mustard Seed Communities; and Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director at Mustard Seed Communities, accept the donation from NCB Foundation’s Kathryn Espeut and Jacqueline Gordon.