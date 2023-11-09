Corporate Hands | NPWAJ gives token to Westmoreland cop

On November 2, a team from the National Police Wives Association of Jamaica (NPWAJ) visited the home of Corporal Sean Rodney, a serving member of the Whithorn Police Station in Fortwilliams, Westmoreland. He was presented with items that will assist him greatly. Cpl Rodney was thankful to the NPWAJ team for considering him. He was prayed for by Kerry-Ann Astree, chaplain and CEO of Married to The Badge. Among the team members were Station Commander, Inspector L. Taylor; Woman Constable A. Gunning; cistrict constable Denise Spence; Rachel Barrett-Dolcine; and Kerry-Ann Astree.