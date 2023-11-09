High alert for missing 5-year-old boy

An Ananda Alert has been activated for five-year-old Aiden Scarlett otherwise called 'Baba', a student of Levant Court, Phoenix Vista, Portmore in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 3.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 122 centimeters (four feet) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aiden was last seen at home dressed in a blue hoodie, ripped jeans and a pair of blue-and-white sneakers.

All efforts to locate him since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aiden Scarlett is asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876- 988-1719, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

