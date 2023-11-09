INDECOM probes police shooting of taxi operator in New Kingston

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into an incident where a police officer reportedly shot a taxi man in New Kingston today.

The taxi operator, 34-year-old Andre Johnson, was reportedly shot in his leg during an incident that stemmed from him allegedly being illegally parked.

“Essentially, we were advised that there was an altercation between a taxi man and a police officer. The interaction escalated and the officer discharged his firearm, allegedly, and the taxi man was hit in the thigh,” INDECOM's Commissioner Hugh Faulkner told The Gleaner.

He said INDECOM investigators have seized the officer's firearm for submission to the forensic lab for ballistic testing and the investigation is in “full operation”.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.